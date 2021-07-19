Obituary - Carol Elaine Daughtry

Carol Elaine Daughtry passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Candler Hospital in Savannah after an extended illness. However, cancer did not win the war. Carol is now at peace and with her Lord and Savior.Born in Vidalia, Georgia, to Cleland and Dorothea Belin on July 10, 1952, Carol was raised in Metter, Georgia, graduating from Metter High School.She moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1970, graduated from Statesboro Beauty School, became a homemaker and along with her husband, Mitchell “Mickey”, opened a mobile home business, Daughtry and Company.Carol loved her family and people in general. She belonged to various support groups, always hoping to help others. She also loved her Community Bible Study.Carol was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Mickey M. Daughtry Sr.She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children, Scott Lamar Daughtry (Traci) of Augusta, Jodi May (Willis) of Waynesboro, Jennifer E. Daughtry, Julie Ann Daughtry and Mitchell M. Daughtry Jr., all of Statesboro; a brother, Cleland B. Belin Jr. (Lou Christino); sisters, Cynthia L. Stokes and Debbie Sue Kersey; and six grandchildren, Warren Daughtry, Katie Daughtry, Joey Taylor, Breeanna Daughtry, Addie May and Riley May.The funeral service is planned for Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Travis Cowart officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



