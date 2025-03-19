Obituary - Bruce Wade Parker

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Bruce Wade Parker, age 59, of Statesboro, Ga., on March 16, 2025. Bruce was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him.

Born on November 6, 1965, in Savannah, Ga., Bruce was the son of Maurice Elizabeth Dunaway and the late Albert Thomas Parker. He had a large family that he loved dearly, including two older brothers, Gary Thomas Parker (Susan) and Wayne Keith Parker (Terry); and four older sisters, Constance Klein Ball (Danny), Donna Parker Haupt (Gary), Linda Fennell Beck (Rommell) and Sandra Kaye Smith.

Bruce graduated from Effingham County High School and enlisted in the Air Force the February prior to graduation.

He was a devoted husband to Angela Marie (Redding) Parker. Their marriage was filled with love, laughter and mutual respect, lasting nearly 37 years. Angela was the love of his life, and he was the best man she knew. Together, they raised two daughters, Sarah Anne Richards and Emily Parker Hoard; and were blessed with three grandchildren, Breccan Dean Ballard, Parker Andrew Richards and Hudson Scott Richards. Being “Grandpa” to his grandsons was one of Bruce’s proudest achievements.

Bruce served in both the Air Force and the Air National Guard, with deployments in support of the Gulf War and the Global War on Terrorism, finally retiring as a senior master sergeant after 24 years of dedicated service to his nation.

Bruce also enjoyed a passion for flying, becoming a skilled civilian pilot. Additionally, Bruce had a deep love for spending time with his family, farming, fishing, hunting and boating.

A devout Christian, Bruce dedicated his life to serving the Lord. His unwavering faith was evident in everything he did, from his daily actions, to his role in his church community. Bruce was a constant volunteer, always ready to help with church events, civic duties and outreach programs. His love for Jesus Christ was at the center of his life, and he lived out his faith with kindness, humility and generosity.

Bruce believed deeply in giving back, and his commitment to both his family and his church was a reflection of his faith and love for others.

Bruce’s love for his daughters and commitment to being their father was shown in his many years of coaching their softball teams while they were growing up. He found joy in teaching them the game, fostering teamwork and creating memories that would last a lifetime. His dedication to his daughters' growth and happiness extended beyond the field and was a testament to the loving father he was.

Bruce’s legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, supportive brother and a man whose love and support knew no bounds. His memory will continue to inspire and bring comfort to those he leaves behind.

A visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro on Friday, March 21st, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on March 22nd beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Wiggins officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family invites all who knew Bruce to join in celebrating his life and sharing in the memories that will forever be cherished.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sua Sponte Foundation, the Southbridge Community Church Facilities Fund or the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2025

