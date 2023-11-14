Obituary - Brenda Lee Williams

Brenda Lee Williams entered her heavenly home on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

She was born on August 1st, 1960, in Paris, France, where her father was serving in the Army.

Brenda was a 1978 graduate of Bryan County High School and received her RN degree in nursing from Armstrong University (now Georgia Southern).

Early in her career, she answered the call to serve as a missionary in Haiti providing medical care to many who would have not had any care otherwise. She worked several years for Bulloch Memorial Hospital and then accepted the position as director over Brown’s Nursing Home.

After leaving Brown’s, she felt the need for a change and went to work in the transportation industry. In December of 1999, Brenda was in an unfortunate accident that left her paralyzed from the chest down. Although this tragic event changed her lifestyle and created many health-related obstacles for her, she never let it get her down.

Brenda always remained positive and kept a good outlook on life. She always had a bright smile and loved to laugh.

She was kind, caring and generous to everyone she met.

She loved her family and loved her fur babies. She always kept several pets and was known to take in rescues from time to time as well.

Brenda was preceded in death by her father, Aaron J. Williams Sr.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Williams; grandchildren, Joshua and Madelyn; mother, Margaret Williams (Toby Davis); brothers, Aaron Williams Jr. (Dale), Richard Williams (Mia); sisters, Pam Knight (Alan), Jennifer Ivey (Travis); and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA on Friday, November 17, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Randy Smith officiating.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2023

