Obituary - Bonnie Leonard White

On August 3, 2021, Bonnie Leonard White, age 36, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, went home to be with the Lord.Bonnie was born in Savannah, Ga., living most of her life in Statesboro.She received her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University in 2011 and worked in intermodal transportation.She married her best friend, Christopher White, on March 23, 2013, and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Hartley Grace, on August 8, 2015.Bonnie’s primary passion was her family and friends. Her greatest joy in life was being Hartley’s mother.They loved playing, dancing, reading, painting nails, cooking, puzzles and watching old movies.Bonnie enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, dancing and crafting.Her love of the beach and adventurous nature were cultivated in her childhood on family trips with her parents, Ashley and Carole, alongside her sisters, Margret and Rebecca.She touched the lives of so many people throughout her life with her compassionate sprit and infectious smile. Even from a young age, she was involved in children’s ministry and community service.Bonnie was always ready to lend a hand, cook a meal or sit and talk. Her unwavering faith in the Lord was a guiding light to all those around her, showing so many how true devotion can see us through any storm.Bonnie is survived by her husband, Christopher; her daughter, Hartley; her parents, Ashley and Carole Leonard; two sisters, Margaret O’Quinn (Cecil) and Rebecca Adair (Peter); three nieces and one nephew and other extended family and friends.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Reverend Patrick McElveen officiating.The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



