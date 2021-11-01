Obituary - Bobby “Uncle Top” Johnson

Mr. Bobby L. Johnson, 90, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.He was born in Garfield, Jenkins County, was retired from Georgia Department of Transportation and a member of Elam Baptist Church.Bobby was a fan of bluegrass music and traveled to many bluegrass festivals in the Southeast United States of America.Mr. Bobby was a big fan of Chick-fil-A Statesboro, where he ate breakfast most days for about 20 years.The graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elam Cemetery with visitation before the service.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Berry Johnson and Olive Mead Johnson; stepmother, Lucinda Proctor Johnson; brothers, Palmer, Purcell, Clifford, Gordon; and sisters, Velmer Miller and Sarah Mclean.Survivors include his sister-in-law, Frances Hinson Johnson of Statesboro; 10 nieces and nephews, including Sandra Johnson, Brenda Clemmons, Kirk Johnson (Patti); seven additional nieces and nephews in Georgia, Florida and Alabama; numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews and many great friends.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 876, 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222; Fax: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



