Obituary - Bishop Louis Hills

Humble journey

Louis Hills was born on June 22, 1931, to Luther Hill Sr. and Lizzie Shuman Hills. He was one of seven children.

On January 6, 1951, he married State Mother Rachel B. Hills, and they had six children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, daughters, Louise Hills and Beatrice Douglas; and several siblings.

He passed away on February 28, 2025, at home.

He is survived by five sons, two daughters, one brother, five sisters and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was cherished by his family, friends and church community.

Answering and fulfilling the call

Bishop Louis Hills accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in 1973. He was mentored by Bishop O. Foxworth and served in various roles at Athens First Christ Holiness Church. He became foreman of APAC of GA and retired in 1996. Following God's instruction, he built churches in Bulloch County on the railroad bed and Woodyard Road, where he founded God’s Greater Mission. He was passionate about learning and teaching God's Word, attending theological seminary and tutoring others.

Bishop Hills was known for his wisdom, knowledge and understanding. His motto was, "Grant me wisdom, knowledge and the ability to understand." His favorite Scripture was John 9:14.

He leaves to cherish his memory: five sons, Cedric (Beatrice) Hills, Vernon B. Hills and Shelton (Darlene) Hills, Edgar (Mary) Owens, all of Pembroke, Ga.; Tommie Lee Crawford of Savannah, Ga.; and two daughters, Irma J. Hills of Pembroke, Ga.; and Linda G. (Myron) Walker of Ellabell, Ga.; one brother, Calvin (Ervina) Hill of Kingsland, Ga.; six sisters, Carrie Mobley, Almetia Sanders of Jesup, Ga.; Delores Hill, Vernellen Rauls and Cassandra (Kirk) Logan, all of Kingsland, Ga.; and Dorothy Whitaker of St. Marys, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 7, 2025, from 6 p.m.–7 p.m. at God’s Greater Mission, 1950 Woodyard Road, Brooklet GA 30415.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Interment will be held at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 327 Mill Creek Road, Ellabell, GA.

Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2025

