Obituary - Billy Clifton

Mr. William “Billy” P. Clifton Jr., died on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA, surrounded by his loving family, after a 54-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

He was 82 years old.

Billy was born on January 29, 1942, in Savannah to William P. Clifton, Sr. and Louise Parrish Clifton. Shortly after his birth, the Cliftons moved to Bulloch County, where Billy resided until his death.

Billy was a 1960 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on scholarship for basketball and track. In 1964, he received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Georgia, where he majored in Animal Science and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

Before MS struck him in 1970 at age 28, Billy enjoyed playing many sports, excelling in basketball, baseball and track. In high school, he was named best free throw shooter and was selected for the All-State basketball team. He placed first in the 100-yard dash at the junior college state championship. He was the first inductee of the Southeast Bulloch High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995.

In 1973, Billy purchased land in Screven County near Oliver, which he eventually named Gold Leaf Farm for the tobacco operation that his son, Brant, continues today. During his over 30-year farming career, Billy successfully grew many crops besides tobacco, including soybeans, wheat, corn, Vidalia onions, watermelons, squash and sweet potatoes.

Concurrent with his row-crop farm, he also established a farrow-to-finish hog operation that he ran for more than a decade. He was the recipient of many honors, including Outstanding Young Farm Family Program by the Georgia Young Farmers Association in 1975 and Bulloch County Farm Family of the Year in 1995.

He was a lifelong member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church as a faithful worshiper and member of the Hope Sunday School class.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Anne Cromley Clifton of Brooklet; daughter, Lori (Steve) Conway of Chamblee, his son, Brant (Angie) Clifton of Brooklet and 3 grandchildren, Zach (Gracie) Clifton of Atlanta, Cecilia Conway of Decatur, and Anna Clifton of Brooklet; his brother, Danny (Beth) Clifton; and his sister, Joyce (Morgan) NeSmith.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, May 25 from 4-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Services honoring Billy’s faithful life as a steward of the land and his obedience to God will take place on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m. at Brooklet United Methodist Church with Rev. Warren Williams, Rev. John Wesley Moye, and Rev. Rick Mitchell officiating.

Interment will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet Methodist Church - Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.