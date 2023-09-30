Obituary - Billie Jane Foss Deal

Billie Jane Foss Deal, age 86, passed into eternal rest on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Billie Jane was the first baby born in the Bulloch County Hospital on December 2, 1936 to the late William L. Foss and Ida Jane Martin Foss Smallwood; before the hospital officially opened in January of 1937. She grew up in Bulloch County, attending local schools and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1954. She also attended Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University for two years.

On September 9, 1956 she married the only love of her life Billy Joe Deal. Together, they owned and operated the second convenience store to open in Statesboro for 32 years until her retirement. The Stop-n-Shop and Hook, Line and Sinker Bait Shop was located on Northside Drive. The local's source for hunting and fishing licenses and supplies to outdoor sportsmen. They enjoyed hosting friends for many years in their local supper club.

Her hobbies included gardening, baking, sewing, and fishing.

Billie Jane was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church where she actively served in the Marion Agan Bible Study Class, Cora Williams Circle, the Sounds of Grace and adult choirs. She had a servant's heart always willing to assist others when and wherever she saw the need.

She took pride as a member for 16 years of the "Kitchen Crew" preparing meals and special desserts such as her Italian Cream Cake on Wednesday nights for youth and adult bible study groups. She additionally gave her time to the community as a member of the Bulloch County Historical Society and Sprig-n-Dig Garden Club. Billie Jane participated in a choral group that met each Monday at Southern Manor to sing and read devotionals to local residents.

Matthew 25:23 says, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, the late Judge Billy Joe Deal, her parents, and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Billie Jane is survived by two daughters, Kim D. Brannen (Wayne) and Gina D. Spivey (Lewis). Two granddaughters, Megan B. Tyson (Nathan) and Rachel S. Quinn (Daniel) and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Jehu Tyson, Gracie Jane Tyson, and Daniel Grant Quinn. She is, also survived by her brother William L. (Lucky) Foss; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Ralph Cowart and his staff at Southern Manor Assisted Living along with Companion Care sitters for their loving care of "Ms. Billie".

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Interment will follow at the Middle Ground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be John Quattlebaum, Ronald Barnes, Nathan Tyson, Daniel Quinn, and Greg George.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Rodney Harville and Berman Deloach.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Primitive Baptist Youth Camp Hillview in care of: Becky Waters 621 W. Barnard St. Glennville, Ga.

30427 or the Youth building fund at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 S. Zetterower Ave., Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2023

