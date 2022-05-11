Obituary - Betty Knott Lee

GUYTON –– Betty Knott Lee, 87, passed away May 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.The Effingham County native owned and operated with her husband of 60 years, Robert E. Lee, whom preceded her in death, Lee’s Abattoir, Lee’s Used Autos, later becoming a builder and developing subdivisions, and owned Lee’s Water Services.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Rosalee Knott; siblings, James Knott, Evelyn Hatfield and Mary Knott.Survivors include her daughters, Laura Tina Lee Zipperer of Rincon, Karen Lee of St. Simons and Rachael Lee of Savannah; grandchildren, Kevin Scott Zipperer and Madison Lee DeLoach; nephew, Gerald Murray; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the funeral home.The graveside services will be noon Friday, May 13, 2022, at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Remembrances may be given to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.or.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



