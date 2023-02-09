Obituary - Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III

Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III, age 53, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, after 13 years of sobriety.He was born on February 12th, 1969, in Orangeburg, S.C., to the late Bernard Joseph Oliver Jr. and Mrs. Sarah Lucille Bolan Williams.Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Oliver.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hall Oliver; his son, Jaxon Joseph Oliver; and stepson, Jeffrey Lamar Randall Jr., all of Statesboro; his stepfather, Jerry Williams; his nephew, Chip Zemp; and niece, Rachel Steedley, all of Orangeburg, S.C.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Bo Fordham officiating.A livestream will be available at https://www.joineranderson.com/obituaries/Bernard-Oliver-4/#!/PhotosVideos.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joey’s name can be made to the family by the methods listed in his obituary on Joiner-Anderson’s website.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 9, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



