Obituary - Anne Miller Kleinginna

Anne Miller Kleinginna, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, with her husband of 54 years by her side, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was born near Richmond, Virginia, to the late Joel H. and Ruth G. Miller.Anne graduated as salutatorian of her class from Highland Springs High School in Virginia. She attended the University of Miami, where she obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology.She met her husband Paul in graduate school, and in 1970 they moved to Statesboro to work at Georgia Southern College. Anne was a popular teacher in the Department of Psychology for 10 years and earned high ratings from her students.She collaborated with her husband on a number of published psychological articles. Anne later worked briefly with Continuing Education at Georgia Southern and for 20 years at GSU’s Henderson Library in the Circulation and Acquisitions departments.Anne is remembered as being a loyal, hard-working and generous person. Her quick wit, wide-ranging knowledge and sense of humor are just a few of her qualities which will be dearly missed by her friends and family.She is survived by her husband, Paul Kleinginna; her daughter, Carol Dawn Kleinginna Slonimski; her two grandchildren, Rebecca and Jack Slonimski; and two sisters, Diane Crenshaw and Mary Washburn.Some of the charities that Anne supported include: Georgia Public TV, Habitat for Humanity, Doctors Without Borders and the local humane society.In light of the current COVID-19 situation, public remembrances will be limited to an internet-based Zoom event hosted by Ogeechee Area Hospice and the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 19, 2021

