Obituary - Ann Hollingsworth Hamilton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ann Hollingsworth Hamilton, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022.She was born February 6, 1947, in Hueytown, Ala., to Ray Hamilton of Woodstock and Evelyn Jones Hamilton of Bessemer, Ala.Ann joined the faculty at Georgia Southern in 1992 and served as an associate dean of the library.While at Georgia Southern, Ann received numerous honors and titles due to her commitment and dedication to the American Library Association and numerous other library associations.She served as president of the Southeastern Library Association, as well as president of the Georgia Library Association and was recognized in Who's Who of American Women, 2005; Who's Who in the World, 2008; and Who's Who in America, 2008.Ann received numerous honors and recognition during her tenure.Ann was also an international traveler. She enjoyed trips to South Africa, Peru, Scotland, England, Alaska and India with assorted friends and family.Ann's greatest joy was her family as shown by her total commitment to them as exhibited by her support of their annual family reunion.Ann is survived by first cousins, Jack Griffin, Ken Hart, Linda Waldrup, Peggy Jones, Lynne Jones Haakinson, Doris Jones Arwood, Harriett Jones, Philip Jones, Steven Coleman, Susan Coleman Fox and David Coleman; as well as many second and third cousins.A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Statesboro, GA, on September 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Trinity Episcopal Church or any charity of your choice.Arrangements are entrusted to Families First Funeral Care of Savannah, GA.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2022




