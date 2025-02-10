Obituary - Angelyn “Kay” Jones

Angelyn “Kay” Jones passed away on January 23, 2025. She was born on February 9 in Statesboro, Ga., to her loving parents, J.W. Jones and Joanna Beasley Jones. As Kay preferred to celebrate every birthday as her 29th, we’ll keep you guessing on her birth year.

Kay grew up on a farm in Statesboro, Georgia, where she strung tobacco, picked cotton and loved to ride horses.

She attended Statesboro High and Georgia Southern University, where she got her bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Kay did not like farm life and could not wait to move to a big city. She worked for Saks Fifth Avenue in Atlanta, Georgia, traveled the country as a baby photographer for JC Penney and joined Salem Media Group in Dallas, Texas, in 1999, where she worked as a media strategist and sold ads for radio stations, including The Word 100.7 FM and 660 AM The Answer.

She retired after 25 years of service.

Kay was unique, spontaneous, adventurous, passionate and opinionated. With her bright smile and outgoing personality, Kay was the life of every party. She had a wide circle of friends in Dallas, who will miss her picking up the phone and saying, “Hi, my fabulous friend.”

More than anything, Kay was a fashionista. She loved fur coats, big belts, feathers and stilettos. She loved searching consignment shops and thrift stores for unique finds.

Kay was fiercely religious and started every morning with coffee and a devotional. She loved her Bible Study group and sometimes invited strangers to church.

She enjoyed volunteering, particularly for Union Gospel Mission and Restored Hope Ministry.

She was an active member of Park Cities Republican Women’s Club.

In recent years, Kay enjoyed traveling the world. She watched fireworks over the Thames in London, saw the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, ate dinner on the Danube and had many other adventures, including a recent trip to America Fest 2024, where she enjoyed wearing her red MAGA hat and developed a crush on Steve Bannon.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Joanna and J.W. Jones.

She is survived by her brother, Kelly Jones, and his wife, Cindy, of Columbia, S.C.; her two nephews and niece, Josh (Amy) Jones, Jared (Ashley) Jones and Jamie (Steve) Thompson; as well as seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Ally, Matthew, Carter, Bailey, Benjamin, Piper and Carson.

A celebration of Kay’s life by her Dallas friends was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Gateway Church, 12123 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, Texas.

A service will be held at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating.

Everybody is invited to enjoy a meal following the service in the adjacent social hall.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



