Obituary - Alva Rita Barford

PINEHURST, N.C. -- Alva Rita Lanier Barford, age 104, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.A private service will be held at a later date.Born in Statesboro, Ga., she was a child of Cora and R.L. "Bub" Lanier, who preceded her in death.She was preceded in death by four brothers, Durden Lanier of Portal, Judson Lanier of Atlanta, Remer Lanier of Savannah and Robert Lanier of Statesboro; as well as five sisters, Ollie Dixon, Maude Whitaker, Myrtle Cowart and Eubie Turner of Statesboro and Audrey Anderson of Register.Also preceding Rita in death was her first husband, Frank McLendon; and second husband, Richard Barford.She is survived by her sons, James (Cynthia) McLendon and Hugh (Beverly) McLendon of North Carolina.Rita moved to Atlanta, Georgia, from Statesboro, where she attended business college and met her first husband, Frank McLendon.She later worked for Georgia Federal Savings and Loan, as well as RCA Corporation, while raising her two sons in College Park, Georgia.Moving to St. Simons Island, Georgia, she embraced playing bridge and serving their church, St. Simons United Methodist Church.She would later meet and marry Dick Barford, who had moved to St. Simons from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Rita moved to Marsh's Edge Retirement Community on the island, where she stayed until moving back to Atlanta, Georgia, and finally to Pinehurst, N.C., to be close to her two sons.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Simons United Methodist Church.Statesboro Herald, February 7, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.