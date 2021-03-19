Obituary - Alma Lee (Hendrix) Parrish

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Alma Lee (Hendrix) Parrish, born September 12, 1926, passed away on March 18, 2021.Her parents, George Waters and Agnes Usher, predeceased her.She was married to R. Thomas Hendrix, who died in 1968. In 1986, Alma married Alphonso Parrish. Al passed away in 2008.She worked with Belk Department Store in Statesboro for many years, retiring as a merchandise buyer.Alma's primary interests were centered around her family and a very close group of friends. She was happiest when traveling with her husband, Al, or on beach trips with her friends and/or family.For the past year, she was cared for by Hilda, Lynn, Patricia, Lana, Pam and Lydia. All of these ladies were more like family than caregivers and Alma loved each of them dearly.Alma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Tom Crowley of Albany, Ga.; her sons and daughters-in-law, Troy A. and Margaret Hendrix of Statesboro, Ga.; Ricky and Monna Hendrix of Satsuma, Ala.; Ronny and Jackie Hendrix of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her stepson and his wife, James and Melissa Parrish of Bluffton, S.C. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.The graveside service and burial will be held at Eastside Cemetery on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



