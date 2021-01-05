Obituary - Aiden Conner Cornwell

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Aiden Conner Cornwell, age 13, died on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from injuries sustained in a hunting accident.The Bulloch County native was in the eighth grade at Southeast Bulloch Middle School, where he was a member of the tennis team under the guidance of his favorite teacher and coach, Coach Lieu.He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and could fix and repair anything. Aiden was also an excellent cook.He’ll be sadly missed by his dog, Fifer.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lynn "Nannie" Hill Pitts.Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jennifer Pitts and Dennis Key of Statesboro; his father and stepmother, Brent and Tabitha Cornwell of Guyton; two sisters, Anna Claire Cornwell and Lainey Key; a brother, Tristen Ingram; his grandparents, Thomas Pitts of Sylvania, Peggy and Denny Key of Swainsboro, Brent and Sheron Cornwell Sr. of Rincon and Norman and Kathy Chapman of Rincon; several aunts, uncles and cousins.A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens followed by a graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 86375, Orlando, FL 32886.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



