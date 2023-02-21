Obituary - Adrian Yother

Adrian Yother of Statesboro passed away on February 19, 2023, at HCA Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.Adrian was born in Savannah and was the son of Jim and Cynthia Kay Smith Yother.He moved to Bulloch County in 1986 and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church.Adrian attended Southeast Bulloch High School, where he was active in just about every sport. He lettered in football as the team quarterback, played basketball and was the pitcher for the Southeast Bulloch state baseball champions.He was inducted into the Southeast Bulloch High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.Adrian graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1995 and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.Adrian loved his work as a strategic onsite development manager working for Employ Bridge-Hire Dynamics in Statesboro.He loved to play golf and loved the Georgia Bulldogs.He was the lead singer of the South Paw Band, enjoyed hanging out with his friends and his favorite thing to do was to listen to his daughter sing and to sing with her.Adrian was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Kay Smith Yother; a cousin, Eric Palmer; and a nephew, Jeremy Cole.Surviving are his wife, Heidi Yother of Statesboro; his daughter, Gracie Kay Yother of Statesboro; his father, Jim Yother (Cherri) of Cleveland, Tennessee; his sister, Carmen Denise Cole of Hinesville; a niece, Amber Sherfy of Hinesville; two great-nephews, Logan Sherfy and Maddox Sherfy; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 o’clock on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro.The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Olive Branch Baptist Church.Honorary pallbearers will be his classmates from Southeast Bulloch High School.Pallbearers will be Brian Scott, Tony Jacobs, Jeff Flanders, Troy Davis, Stephen Cowart and Jeffrey Vining.Interment will be in the Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



