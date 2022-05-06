Obituary - Ms. Willie Doris Jenkins

Ms. Willie Doris Jenkins passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at home, with her family and friends by her side.



She was born September 26, 1941, to the late Tom Davis and Clara Mae Davis. A native of Bulloch County, she was a 1960 graduate of Portal High School. She was a homemaker and babysat many children in the Portal area. She also taught Sunday school for many years at Aaron Church of God and East Main Church of God.

Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Jenkins; a sister, Geneva Thompson; and her parents, Tom and Clara Mae Davis.

Surviving are her children, Tommy Jenkins, Tracy (Wendy) Jenkins, Cindy (Mike) Oglesby, Timmy (Tonya) Jenkins, Shannon (Stevie) Thomas and Brenda (Ernie) Smith, whom she considered a special daughter; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one niece and three nephews; and special cousins Ruth, Margaret, Ann, Geri and Annette.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Oglesby officiating, assisted by Pastor Tony Brown.

Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Kendall Jenkins, Trai Jenkins, Evan Jenkins, Macallin Thomas, Jamie Stuckey and Josh Fail.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.