Cynthia “Cindy” Clifton Thompson, age 64, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023, after a prolonged illness, with her devoted husband, Raymond, by her side.



Cindy was born on Oct. 22, 1958, and raised in the Leefield community of Bulloch County. She attended Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Ga., and graduated in 1976. After high school, Cindy went on to earn certification as a master cosmetologist.

She was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and worked as a hairdresser, barber and cosmetologist for most of her life. Most recently, Cindy was employed as a barber at Tommy’s Barbershop in Brooklet, Ga. Most days she worked, there was a line of customers waiting for her chair to get arguably the best haircut in Brooklet. She loved cutting hair, and she loved her customers.

Cindy was an avid supporter and member of the local recovery community. She independently established and operated a successful non-profit halfway house, Recovery in Progress, and treatment program specifically for women who were recovering from drug and alcohol addiction — a cause that was deeply personal to her and one she was sincerely passionate about. Cindy always had profound empathy for those who struggled with recovery and maintaining sobriety. She had a special place in her heart for her brothers and sisters in recovery and helped countless women on their sobriety journey during the years that Recovery in Progress was in operation.

Cindy loved to garden and kept flower and vegetable gardens for many years. She loved arts and crafts, and enjoyed painting and making things beautiful. Cindy loved to travel, especially to the mountains and to the beach. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and family most of all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Rupert Clifton and Earldyne Saunders Clifton, and father-in-law, Andrew Napier “Gump” Thompson.

Cindy is survived by her husband of 37 years, Raymond Thompson; her children, Jessica (Thomas) McLaughlin, Matthew (Ashley) Thompson, Joseph (Jessica) Thompson, and Benjamin Thompson; her grandchildren, Collin and Cannon Thompson; Jasper McLaughlin; and Alexis, Maggie and Kye Thompson; her brother, Mike (Donna) Clifton; and many cherished extended family members and friends in the county and surrounding areas.

The family will hold visitation on Thursday, July 13, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Visitation will be followed by a short memorial service in the chapel at 6:30 p.m.

Inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, July 12, 2023

