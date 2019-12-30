Calendar1231 2019

Today

ä TEEN “NOON Year’s Eve” Party will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

Upcoming Events

ä THE PORTAL Heritage Society will meet Jan. 6 at the Heritage House. Potluck dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä MEET & Greet Reception for incoming councilmembers will be held Jan. 7 at Joe Brannen Hall, East Main Street, immediately following the 9 a.m. council meeting.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Jan. 9 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social begins at 2 p.m. followed by the meeting at 2:30 p.m. Barry Turner, Statesboro Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board member, will present, “What’s New in Statesboro.” For more information call Linda Powell-Jones at (912) 687-2384.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education’s 2020 Organizational Meeting will be held Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room of the William James Educational Complex.

ä REGISTRATION DEADLINE for the Run Strong JIA 5K and Fun Run is Jan. 10 The event will take place Jan. 25 at 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East, Statesboro. Registration fee is $20, $10 for ages 20 and under and $5 for EGSC students. Hosted by Miss East Georgia State College Kathryn Cox and EGSC Student Life. Proceeds will benefit juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Registration forms available at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/2020JIA5KandFunRun. For more information email kcox@ega.edu.