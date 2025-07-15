Brooklet City Council members last week offered the job to Paul Dyal, recently of Lake City, Florida, making him the only current finalist to be Brooklet's first non-interim city manager. From 2012 until February 2024, Dyal served in various roles for the government of Lake City — population 12,783 as of July 2024 U.S. Census estimate — including as its interim city manager for one year, December 2021–December 2022, and confirmed city manager for just over one year, January 2023–February 2024, according to his resume.
Brooklet Council identifies sole finalist for city manager job
Paul Dyal worked 12 years for Lake City, Florida, concluding as its city manager
