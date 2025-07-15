15th annual Tasting Statesboro is Aug. 13

Supporting the United Way's 15th annual Tasting Statesboro event is not just an opportunity to sample dishes from more than 30 restaurants, it also offers a chance to support 14 local agencies that help the Bulloch County community. The 2025 event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility behind Paulson Stadium. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 the evening of the event.