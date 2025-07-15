By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
15th annual Tasting Statesboro is Aug. 13
Fundraiser for United Way will feature 30+ restaurants
Tasting Statesboro
Supporting the United Way's 15th annual Tasting Statesboro event is not just an opportunity to sample dishes from more than 30 restaurants, it also offers a chance to support 14 local agencies that help the Bulloch County community. The 2025 event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility behind Paulson Stadium. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 the evening of the event.
