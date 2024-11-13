William James Middle holds Veterans Day program

William James Middle School came together Monday to honor our veterans with a program in the gym.

Principal Dr. John McAfee introduced the program’s guest speaker, Sheriff William Bowen of Liberty County, who is a retired Senior NCO of the US Army.

He shared a message about the power of discipline and motivation in achieving success.

Under the direction of Melvin Hamilton, the school’s concert band performed "Honor and Glory," followed by a solemn “Fallen Soldier” ceremony, with Taps performed by Moriah Hobbs.

The school celebrated Casyn Sikes as the winner of the Veterans Day poetry contest.

Students also had the opportunity to explore military vehicles and equipment shared by the 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion.



