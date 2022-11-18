Weekend Calendar

Today

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973 is planning their 50th Class Reunion for Spring 2023. Classmates’ contact information is needed. Please email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.com.



Upcoming Events

ä STEM PROGRAM will be held Nov. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Nov. 24–26 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

ä COMMUNITY & Chess Activity will be held Nov. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Nov. 30 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CANDYLAND SCAVENGER Hunt will begin Dec. 1 and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Dec. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow. Program, “The Music of Christmas,” will be presented by Dr. Michael Braz.

ä TINSEL and Tidings, a Holiday Art Market, will be held Dec. 1, 5–7:30 p.m., at Plank & Tile, Highway 301 South.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Dec. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä INFORMATIONAL MEETING on Homeschooling will be held Dec. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY MOVIE Day will be held Dec. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. There will be a craft activity and a movie. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.