Wayne Ruffin named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Wayne Ruffin, Environmental Services team member, its Employee of the Month for May.

Maddi began his career at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, which was then Bulloch Memorial Hospital, in May 1987.

Here is an excerpt from his nomination form: "Wayne has a sense of ownership unlike many that I have worked with. He is committed and dedicated to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, and takes pride in his job.

"Wayne has even been seen maneuvering under a trash can or dumpster to pick up trash with his bare hands when he noticed it needed to be taken care of. He is always pleasant when you see him in the hallways, and works very hard to keep our hospital and premises clean and trash-free. I appreciate Wayne and his great sense of ownership and positive attitude"

"We congratulate Wayne on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"I think we all can agree the words in his nomination are true when describing Wayne's work ethic and pleasant demeanor. "



