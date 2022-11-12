Veterans Day speaker Nash shares story of wartime trauma, struggles as veteran

Purple Heart and multiple Combat Action Badge recipient Casey Nash, now the American Legion’s Georgia First District commander, shares the story of her traumatic experience in the Iraq War and her struggle afterward with PTSD and depression as she calls on people, including other veterans, to be there for the veterans they know.

“I’m certain if you listen closely many of you will visualize the veterans who have similar stories,” Nash said. “They might be your family, they might be your neighbors, they might be your best friends. They could be your workmates. They could be your loved ones. It’s truly an epidemic in the veteran community.”

She was featured speaker Friday at the Veterans Day observance hosted by American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 at the Emma Kelly Theater in Statesboro.

Nash served in the U.S. Army through three deployments to Iraq, driving supply trucks in combat zones, becoming a staff sergeant and leading other soldier drivers, meanwhile having two children and marrying a fellow soldier between deployments.

Originally from Lafayette, Indiana, Nash was 18 and had just finished high school when she enlisted in the Army in June 2001. Joining had been a dream of hers since she was in second grade, and she saw herself – and still does – as taking her place among the men and women who have served to secure the nation’s freedom since 1776, she said.

Nash was in basic training when terrorists hijacked airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The sense of pride and patriotism increased greatly that day,” she said. “However, so did the fear and the trepidation. … It was no longer a matter of if you would go to war but a matter of when.”

Her first posting was to Fort Carson, Colorado, in 2002, where gave birth to her son that year. But in February 2003, Nash was deployed to Iraq for the first time. Her unit was attached to the 3rd Infantry Division for “the first push.” U.S. Army veteran Randy Brigman salutes during the National Anthem at the annual Veterans Day observance at the Averitt Center for the Arts on Friday, Nov. 11. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

She returned home in 2004 and had her daughter in 2005, but then was deployed to Iraq the second time, from 2005 to 2006. Next she received orders to South Korea “on an unaccompanied tour,” meaning she had to serve there without her family, from 2007 to 2008.

After about six months at home, then at Fort Hood, Texas, with her husband and children, Nash was once again deployed to Iraq, arriving there in 2009.

“We drove really big trucks that hauled tanks, and they always aimed for our trucks, no matter what,” she said.

One terrible day

Then the unit was tasked with a “humanitarian aid” mission, hauling water, food, fuel and other supplies to Taji, a suburb of Baghdad.

Iraqi vendors would set up alongside the road, and the soldiers would buy things such as sodas, cigarettes and prayer rugs. One little boy, always without shoes and wearing ripped jeans, would run out and say, “Mister! Mister!” to the Americans. The soldiers gave him better clothes, but he never wore them, Nash recalled.

“We got to know these people. But on August 23rd, there were no vendors out there, only this nice boy, and he was dressed very nicely, pants, shoes, a button-down shirt, and a bowtie, and I watched him, and I talked with my driver, I said, ‘Keep an eye on him. … There’s something suspicious going on.’

“And my driver looked at me and said, ‘Where are all the vendors?’” Nash recalled.

“That would be the last time I spoke to my driver. That day he died,” she said. “That little boy blew up in front of my truck. His mother was killed. The terrorists had killed her, donned her clothes, and attacked. … They had killed every vendor in that town.”

Nash had been hit by shrapnel, and her driver was on fire. She tried to put the fire out, and eventually broke the windshield and got herself and the driver out of the truck. But the driver was one of four soldiers who died as a result of the attack.

Nash was evacuated out, accompanied by her husband, who had been farther back in the same convoy. She recovered in a hospital.

Lasting wounds

“I still hear the sobs of the people crying, the people in that village. …,” she said. “The visible wounds can heal, but sometimes the mental ones will never really, truly go away.”

She sought a transfer to Fort Stewart, hoping to start over, but in 2012 when soldiers were deployed from Fort Stewart again, she was told she would be medically retired.

“I was heartbroken. My whole life I had been in the Army,” Nash said.

She then went to work as a civilian contractor’s employee for one year in Afghanistan. It “felt like the Army,” but that was also when a realization hit that she “had never even known” her children, she said.

“The sense of emptiness and lack of purpose became my whole mindset,” Nash said.

One day in December 2015, she called her husband and said, ‘I’m taking my own life. I’ve written letters to each of the kids, and I’ve written you a letter.’”

Within 10 minutes her husband was home with the paramedics.

“Much has happened since then. I’ve gotten much-needed help,” Nash said.

Nash, who was diagnosed with a brain injury as well as a post-traumatic stress disorder, mentioned a service dog she doesn’t bring with her many places anymore. She said that therapists rotate in and out of Veterans Affairs clinics often, so that sometimes they are not where veterans need to go for support.

“Or we need to find a different group of people, and that’s where I found myself at in 2016 at the American Legion, and that’s why I joined the American Legion. I found a common group and a comradery where it was like no other.”

“Sometimes it fills that void, but the biggest void that it helps fill is me giving back to veterans, me letting people know that there’s people out there that truly care and have lived that same story,” Nash said.

‘Be the one’

She urges those to hear her to “be the one to tell that veteran they have a purpose in being here on this earth. You might not know what it is right now … but you are needed …. Don’t take your own life.”

“Ask questions. Make sure that they’re taken care of,” Nash said. “This is the hardest time of the year. From Veterans Day to the New Year, this is where we see our highest number of suicides, and our goal this year is to get back to where we’re helping veterans.”

Nash and her family now live in Midway. She holds bachelor’s degrees from Georgia Southern University and the American Military University and is working on a master’s in creative writing through Southern New Hampshire University.

She is the first woman elected as commander of the American Legion Department of Georgia’s First District, a 13-county area home to an estimated 60,000 military veterans, including about 3,000 who are Legion members. Under her leadership, the district met and exceeded its membership goal last year, for the first time in 30 years.

“I think she should have her picture in the dictionary next to word ‘selfless,” Post 90 Commander Gary Martin said in introducing Nash. “She dedicates her life to helping others, and of course she’s learned that in helping others she helps herself.”

Fewer than 100 people attended Friday morning’s event.