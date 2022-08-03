UPDATE - Police: 9-year-old’s death a tragic accident

The death Monday night of a 9-year-old boy found on a bunkbed at a residence on Kent Street with a sash or fabric belt around his neck was a tragic accident, Statesboro police said Wednesday.

Police and the Emergency Medical Service personnel joined in attempted lifesaving efforts that were reportedly already underway when they arrived.

The child “had been found in his room, alone, by his mother in a hanging position,” Capt. Jared Akins reported in a Statesboro Police Department news release. “The mother immediately sought assistance from neighbors and contacted 911. Despite CPR being performed by the neighbors, responding officers, and EMS personnel, the child passed away.”

Statesboro police detectives responded and began an investigation, starting with a thorough search of the home and interviews with family members, Akins said.

“They also spoke with school personnel, people who knew the child, and also searched the contents of electronic devices accessible by the child,” he wrote.

“To date, no evidence suggesting that the child committed suicide has been found and no evidence of bullying has surfaced,” the police statement continued. “Rather, those who knew him indicated that he was happy and well adjusted. Also, no evidence of foul play has been uncovered.”

“At this point, pending release of the final autopsy results by the GBI Crime Lab, the investigation suggests that the child’s death resulted from a tragic accident,” the statement summed up.

Statesboro police had not received a Crime Lab report but had a detective present for the autopsy, said Police Chief Mike Broadhead, who added that the coroner would make the final determination.

The sash, like one from a robe, was something that the child played with a lot, such as in playing “ninja,” Broadhead said when asked about the object.

Should any additional facts come to light later, “detectives will investigate them thoroughly as they develop,” the release stated. Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov