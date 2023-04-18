Two Statesboro middle schools get ‘turnaround school’ principals

Langston Chapel Middle School and William James Middle School will each be getting new principals said to be experienced with “turnaround schools” for the 2023-24 school year.



The Bulloch County Board of Education during its Thursday, April 13, meeting approved the hiring of Willie Robinson, Ed.D., to be LCMS principal and John McAfee, Ed.D., to be WJMS principal beginning July 1 on recommendations from Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson.

“These gentlemen come to us with experience as principals at turnaround schools, and we believe that they not only will be a great fit for the schools they will be leading but will also be a great addition to the district’s leadership team,” Wilson said in a press release.

The release, provided by Hayley Greene, the Bulloch County Schools public relations director, noted that both Robinson and McAfee attended Thursday’s meeting, where they had the opportunity to meet board members and other administrators from the school system.





Turnaround schools?

Phoned Monday about the new principals and the “turnaround schools” remark, Wilson noted that Langston Chapel Middle, particularly, has been identified by the state as a Targeted Support and Improvement, or TSI, school.

“Langston is very much in need of that kind of experience and leadership, and then William James is not necessarily in that condition, but they will benefit from someone with that knowledge,” Wilson told the Statesboro Herald. “It starts with school climate, and having principals with that kind of experience is just going to be helpful to both of those schools.”

In fact, the only two Bulloch County schools the Georgia Department of Education announced as TSI schools in December for the 2022-23 school year were Langston Chapel Middle and adjacent Langston Chapel Elementary School. Both were listed as needing improvement and added learning support specifically for students with disabilities. No schools in the Bulloch County system were listed in the Comprehensive Support and Improvement, or CSI, category, which would have signaled a broader need to improve student progress.





Dr. Willie Robinson

Robinson will bring 16 years of experience as an educator, including seven years as an administrator, to Langston Chapel Middle. He is currently principal of Allendale-Fairfax Middle School in Fairfax, South Carolina, a role he has held for three years after he was promoted from assistant principal. He has also served as an assistant principal at both Murphey Middle School and Sego Middle School in Augusta, where he still has a home.

What has attracted him to his next job is “the type of work Bulloch (County Schools district) is engaged in,” he told the Statesboro Herald in a phone interview. The Bulloch County district, he observed, is providing additional support to students and teachers at Langston Chapel and other schools, including though the work of school climate coaches and district instructional coaches.

“They are on this journey through a growth mindset, and that aligns with my experience and what I like to do,” Robinson said. “That’s why I’m here in Allendale, doing some transformation work. It was previously known as turnaround work.”

Although Allendale-Fairfax Middle School holds a South Carolina School Report Card rating of “good,” and is one of the higher performing middle schools in its area, the Allendale County schools in general were in need of transformation work after the pandemic disruptions, he said.

“Whenever I started my principalship, it was during the pandemic, so there was a chance we could go backwards in our performance, because this is a rural district and high-poverty, and we didn’t have a whole lot of kids that were showing up to school during that first year,” Robinson said.

That was at the time when his current school system – like Bulloch’s – had a mix of virtual and in-person students. Although South Carolina – like Georgia – waived the use of state assessments for school performance ratings, teachers and administrators still saw the scores, which “were terrible,” he said.

The current school year is the first that the Allendale system has seen a return to “like 98%” of the traditional number of class days.

“We started out the year with that horrible data set and we just worked very hard doing things that we knew worked with teachers and students, and we were able to not go down in our performance,” Robinson said. “We actually went up in many areas.”

Before becoming an administrator, he served seven years as a classroom teacher in the Richmond County School System at Augusta, where he was named teacher of the year at RC Technical Career Magnet High School. He also has experience as a special education specialist.

Robinson obtained his doctoral degree in school leadership from East Tennessee State University, and his specialist, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees from Augusta State University.





Dr. John McAfee

William James Middle’s next principal will in fact be returning to work in the Statesboro area, having spent years here previously as a university student and even as a school administrator.

Currently principal of Jefferson County High School in Louisville, where he has served for three years, McAfee now has 20 years experience as an educator, including nine as an administrator.

He previously served four years as an assistant principal in Screven County and two years as an assistant principal in Bulloch County at Langston Chapel Elementary School.

Prior to becoming an administrator, McAfee was a teacher for eight years at Screven County High School where he worked with students with severe emotional behavior disorders. He then became special education coordinator at Southeast Bulloch High School from 2011 to 2014, Greene reported.

On the phone Monday, McAfee said he is pleased to have the opportunity to return to the area.

“It’s always been a good time to be in Bulloch County and Statesboro, but especially right now, to be a part of helping move the school forward and be part of that team, it’s exciting,” he said. “There’s a lot of growth in the region right now, and the future is in our school buildings.”

Some of his experience with “turnaround schools” came at Langston Chapel Elementary, and now at Jefferson County High, he said.

“Those are fantastic places, good people, students, just like you would envision most schools, maybe, but certainly came with their challenges,” McAfee said. “Both were on some respective kinds of ‘needs improvement’ lists in terms of student achievement, but I got to be part of those improvement processes and helped move the needle forward with those schools.”

McAfee is a “quadruple Eagle,” having earned his doctorate, master’s, specialist, and bachelor’s degrees in education fields all from Georgia Southern University. He was selected and completed the Bulloch County Schools Aspiring Leaders Program in 2015 and also completed the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders’ Aspiring Principal Program in 2017.





Requested transfers

LCMS’s current principal, Kelia Francis, and WJMS’s current principal, Scott Chapman, Ed.D., both made requests in February to transfer to other administrative roles within the school system once this school year ends, Greene reported. Both are assigned to begin serving as assistant principals July 1, with Francis transferring to Statesboro High School and Chapman to Mill Creek Elementary School.

“There are certain responsibilities that come with being a principal, and one is it just has to be the right time for you in terms of balancing work-life load, and I respect anyone that can step up and say, ‘I really would like to do this, but maybe at another time in my life,’” Wilson told the Herald. “They made those choices.”

These are the only principal changes currently pending in the 15-school district.