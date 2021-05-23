Two charged with murder in Vidalia shooting death

VIDALIA – Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in the Monday shooting death of a man in southeast Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it has arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers of Atlanta and 35-year-old Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville, Florida, in connection with the Monday shooting death of 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

Wright was found shot on a rural Montgomery County road and died in a hospital in nearby Vidalia. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot to his torso, GBI said.

Vickers and Rogers are both charged with malice murder, felony murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon and possession of a gun while committing a crime. Vickers is also charged with participating in criminal gang activity.

It's unclear if either man has a lawyer representing him.

Vickers was arrested Friday in Augusta by U.S. Marshals. Rogers had been arrested by Vidalia police on Monday on unrelated charges and is being held in the Toombs County jail in Lyons.