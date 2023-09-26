Turpentine Festival Run/Walk looking for sponsors

Portal Middle High School is looking for sponsors for its annual Turpentine Festival Run/Walk.

Portal’s Catface Turpentine Festival is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 7 with the run set to start at 8 a.m. that morning.

A corporate sponsorship is $150 and will include a T-short, signage on the running course and a projector screen display. All proceed from sponsorships will go to the middle and high schools’ softball and baseball teams.

For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact Ashley A. Thompson at (912) 842-8360 or Travis Motes at (912) 531-0314.