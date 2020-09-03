By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Troy Marsh appointed to State Bar committee
Troy Marsh
Troy Marsh

The State Bar of Georgia announced that President Dawn M. Jones has appointed Troy Marsh to the State Bar of Georgia Attorney-Client Solicitation Committee for 2020-2021.  

The special committee advises the Executive Committee and the Board of Governors about attorney-client solicitation practices that may violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, and if appropriate, make recommendations related to this issue.

Marsh is a trial lawyer in Statesboro who specializes in automobile accident injury and wrongful death cases. 

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter