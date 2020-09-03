Troy Marsh appointed to State Bar committee

The State Bar of Georgia announced that President Dawn M. Jones has appointed Troy Marsh to the State Bar of Georgia Attorney-Client Solicitation Committee for 2020-2021.

The special committee advises the Executive Committee and the Board of Governors about attorney-client solicitation practices that may violate the Rules of Professional Conduct, and if appropriate, make recommendations related to this issue.

Marsh is a trial lawyer in Statesboro who specializes in automobile accident injury and wrongful death cases.