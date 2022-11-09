Tropical Storm Nicole - Bulloch County Schools to remain open

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring the weather conditions that may affect the area on Friday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.





At this time, the school district plans to remain open, Hayley Greene, Public Relations director for Bulloch schools, said in an email.





"School leaders will continue to evaluate official weather reports. If needed, the school district will communicate any possible changes to its operations in a timely manner."



Greene asked parents and others to monitor lines of communication and local media.





"This is a good time to update any changes to your contact information with your school by either using your Campus Parent App or contacting the school," Greene said.





Greene said that the amount of rain Bulloch County receives could affect school bus routes. The district has a list of alternate bus stops for roads where flooding or closures typically occur due to heavy rain or standing water. The school district will notify families if it needs to activate any of these alternate stops, Greene said.





Any changes to scheduled extracurricular and athletic events will be decided and communicated at the school level, and particularly for athletics, they may be affected by the decisions of visiting schools.