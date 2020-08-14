Trooper charged with felony murder in Sylvania shooting

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of investigation, a Georgia State Patrol trooper has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault after a shooting that occurred following a chase in Screven County on August 7.

In coordination with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, the GBI arrested Jacob Gordon Thompson, 27, on the charges. He will be booked into the Screven County Jail. The GBI says the investigation supports the charges and is still active and ongoing.

Thompson has been terminated from the Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol.