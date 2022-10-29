Tapley named Bulloch fire chief

After serving as interim chief for the Bulloch County Fire Department since April, Ben Tapley was named the full-time chief Thursday afternoon.

Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said a panel consisting of Bulloch County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson, Commissioner Jappy Stringer, Lee Eckles, Tyler Thompson, Brian Hendrix and himself interviewed several candidates Thursday.

“After the meeting, the panel unanimously selected Ben Tapley as fire chief,” Wynn said in an email. “Chief Tapley has served as interim chief for the past six months and has done an exceptional job. His education, training, experience, and his love for the fire service and Bulloch County has qualified him to assume the role of fire chief.”

A veteran of more than 25 years with fire departments, fire inspection, training and EMS, Tapley was appreciative of being named chief.

“It’s good to get that vote of confidence from your peers and, of course, upper administration and the commissioners,” Tapley said. “With the growth we have already experienced and the growth that’s likely to increase in the southern end of the county, we have a lot of opportunities and challenges in bringing more fire services to more people and striving to lower ISO ratings.”