Swainsboro man charged in Statesboro sexual assault

Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department were notified on March 29 of a possible sexual assault reported by a female victim that had occurred on Georgia Avenue.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, the incident involved an acquaintance of the victim. The victim was examined by staff at the Teal House Sexual Assault Center and forensic evidence was collected.

“Subsequent investigation led to the identification of Justin Henry Riner as the offender,” Akins said.

The 22-year-old Riner, from Swainsboro, was arrested by detectives and transported to the Bulloch County Jail on one count of aggravated sodomy. He remains there pending further judicial action.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is (866) 489-2225.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.