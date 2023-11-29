Statesboro’s bus service tops 1,100 rider trips in sixth month

After operating just a few days in May and then attracting only 453 riders during June, its first full month in operation, Statesboro Area Transit saw its ridership grow each month, to 1,110 riders during October.

From the publicly-funded bus service’s first day of operation, May 22, through Oct. 31, a total of 3,788 passengers rode the four buses, according to the report delivered by Statesboro city staff civil engineer Kiara Ahmed to City Council during a Nov. 21 work session. (The same person riding a bus twice would count as two passengers, and so on.)

“We have consistently increased ridership,” Ahmed said. “So far we’ve had 3,788 up until October 31st. As you can see, the weekly ridership is pretty consistent. Friday is a little bit more popular than the other days.”

That was a reference to bar graphs in her slideshow presentation, which broke down the cumulative rider count not only by month but also by days of the week. Through Oct. 31, there had been 828 riders on Fridays, 684 on Thursdays, 754 on Wednesdays, 779 on Tuesdays and 743 on Mondays.

Hours and miles

Ahmed’s presentation displayed the total miles the buses were driven from May 22 through Oct. 31 and the hours of operation but did not relate these numbers to the ridership count.

But over the entire five months and eight days, the buses obviously averaged less than one rider per hour, since they operated 4,955 hours and there were 3,788 passengers. However, as she noted, ridership did increase each month. In October, when there were 22 weekdays and 1,110 riders, the apparent average was 50.45 riders per day or 4.2 riders per hour over the 12 daily hours of operation.

Each little bus can carry up to eight passengers and has a lift for a passenger in a wheelchair. The buses operate from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday only.

During their first 4,955 hours of operation, the buses traveled 53,769 miles, back and forth across Statesboro.

There are two routes, identified on maps as the Blue Route and Red Route. They cross in the middle of Statesboro, in the city parking lot across South College Street from the post office. The little sheltered bench there is the only stop shared by the two routes and serves as the transfer station.

Blue Route

The Blue Route runs generally north and south. From a loop that passes around East Georgia Regional Medical Center and the Market District as far as Veterans Memorial Parkway on the south end and back via Lanier Drive through the Georgia Southern University campus, the route follows Fair Road and South and North Main Streets to a north-end loop in residential areas.

Other bus shelters on the Blue Route can be found at the Cambridge at Southern apartments and Eagle Village student housing complex and on South Main at Midtown Market and near Tillman Road. Only four stops on the route have shelters, but there are 20 Blue Route stops in all, and the most popular are at the hospital and at Cambridge at Southern, Ahmed reported.

Red Route

The Red Route, from its western end at the Bulloch County Health Department on Denmark Street, runs mostly eastward to the Statesboro High School area, then southward along Coach Lee Hill Boulevard and southeastward along Northside Drive east to the Statesboro Mall, Walmart Supercenter and Lowes areas, making a loop to destinations such as the Social Security Administration office and the Statesboro Crossing shopping center.

Of the 20 Red Route stops, only the Health Department and transfer center have bench shelters, and the most popular stops on the route are the Health Department and the Walmart Supercenter, Ahmed noted.

The system is considered a “flex route” service because, with reservations made at least 24 hours in advance to 1-866-543-6744 or online, buses can pick up individuals at locations within one-fourth (0.25) mile of the routes.