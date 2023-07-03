Statesboro VFW to hold Independence Day Commemoration Tuesday downtown

For the third, year, the VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825 will gather around the flagpoles in front of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex in downtown Statesboro for a Fourth of July Independence Day Commemoration.

According to Dean Rakoskie, quartermaster for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, the event will get underway at 10 a.m. and include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, an explanation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the meaning behind the folding of the American flag and patriotic songs.

Along with Post 10825, members of American Legion Post 90, and Boy Scouts from the local troop also will participate in the event. Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will conduct the formal posting and retirement of the colors.