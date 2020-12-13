Statesboro Shrine Club installs new officers

During a recent meeting, Illustrious Sir Micah Donaldson swore in the new officers of the Statesboro Shrine Club.

The Statesboro Shrine Club is one of the clubs of the Alee Shrine. Alee Shrine is located in Savannah, and is comprised of members of several clubs and units in the southeastern portion of Georgia.

Dedicated to their mission, Shriners Hospitals for Children located all throughout the United States, the nobles of Alee Shrine raise funds and rally for support for the hospitals all throughout the year. The hospitals provide free medical care for children in the areas of orthopaedics, burns, cleft lip palate repairs and spinal cord injuries.

"Officers of the clubs and units are elected late each fall in order for the leadership to be in place at the beginning of the new calendar year," club president Patrick Sweet explained. "This allows the clubs and units to be able to send the correct nobles to the new year training to Savannah for the new year planning in very early January."

"We are a newer club since we were reinstated only four years ago. However, our club members are fantastic and enthusiastic about supporting our childrens hospitals. Our goals for this year are to continuing growing our club while we fundraise for the hospitals. We have a parade bus that we use when we appear in the local parades.

"However, we would really like to find some place to call home in Statesboro. We would like to either find some land to build our own building or locate an existing space that would meet the needs of our club," Sweet said.