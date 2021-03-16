Statesboro Police seek help in Sunday shooting

Statesboro police are seeking assistance from several eye-witnesses to a shooting early Sunday morning that sent a Screven County man to a Savannah hospital.

Capt. Jared Akins said Statesboro patrol officers responded to reports of a man shot at The George Apartments on Woodland Drive about 3 a.m. Sunday. They discovered a 24-year-old Sylvania man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Akins said a helicopter transported the man to Memorial University Health in Savannah where he is in stable condition.

“Detectives responded and began their investigation,” Akins said. “Undeniable evidence suggests that there were multiple witnesses present at the time the victim was shot. None remained on scene however. It is imperative that these witnesses come forward and provide their observations to detectives.”

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Det. James Winskey at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.