Statesboro police looking for witnesses to Sunday shooting incident

Statesboro police are looking for witnesses to a shooting incident that occurred Sunday night in Statesboro.



According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Lanier Drive at 8 p.m. Sunday for a man suffering with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Akins said officers rendered aid to the shooting victim, who was later transported to Memorial Hospital in Savannah as a precaution.

“Detectives arrived to speak with witnesses and process the scene,” Akins said in the release. “It appears the shooting began with a verbal altercation after which the shots were fired. Three male suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message.