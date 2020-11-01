Statesboro PD seek public's help with Saturday night homicide

Statesboro Police are seeking the public’s help with the shooting death of a Statesboro man late Saturday.

In a release Sunday afternoon, Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said Malcolm Jerome Steele was shot to death Saturday at Morris Heights Apartments.

“On Saturday at 11:23 p.m. SPD officers were dispatched to Morris Heights Apartments on Morris Street in Statesboro for a male shot at that location,” Akins said in the release. “Upon arriving, the officers located 37-year-old Malcolm Jerome Steele suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Akins said Steele was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His family has been notified of his death.

Akins said detectives worked throughout Saturday night and into Sunday processing the scene and following up on leads.

Anyone with information on this active case should contact Capt. Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

“The public’s cooperation is essential in resolving any homicide investigation,” Akins said.