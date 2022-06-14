Statesboro to open community garden Saturday

The City of Statesboro will hold a public ribbon cutting for its newly established community garden at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The garden is located at 130 Parker St. in Statesboro, between West Jones Avenue and West Grady Street.

Statesboro’s City Council voted in March to designate approximately two acres of the city’s existing Renaissance Park for a community garden, with plots available to rent by citizens. According to a release from Layne Phillips, public information officer for the city, the purpose of the garden is to provide a community setting for Statesboro residents to experience, learn and participate in gardening, while increasing access to fresh foods, promoting healthy living and building bonds with neighbors.

“Successful communities work together toward common goals while still embracing their diversity and differences,” said Paulette Chavers, Statesboro City Council member.

Chavers has been a strong advocate of the garden, which is located within the council district she represents.

“This garden is an opportunity for our citizens to embrace the true meaning of ‘community’ and work together as neighbors with a shared interest.”

The city’s Parks Division and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful will maintain the garden, which is set to be in operation 12 months of the year, from sunrise to sunset.

Citizens interested in renting a garden plot may contact KSBB through email at ksbb@statesboroga.gov or by phone at (912) 531-4546. The annual registration fee is $25 for a 4-by-12-foot raised bed and $50 for a 15-by-30-foot ground plot. Payments and registration for plots will be processed at City Hall by the City Clerk’s office starting Wednesday.

According to the release, reservation of plots will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registrants will need to provide proof of a Statesboro residence to rent a plot. Registered gardeners may start planting in their plots as soon as the ribbon is cut on Saturday.

Phillips said the garden will have a volunteer master gardener on-site four to five hours per week to offer guidance to gardeners, inspect the garden and manage tool checkouts.

A tool shed will be located on-site with tools available for checkout including garden trowels, hoes, rakes, shovels and more when the master gardener is on the premises. The gardener’s monthly hours will be posted on the Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful website and on the message board located at the garden.