By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro marks World Peace Day with Peace Pole unveiling
The Statesboro Peace Pole held a ceremony to celebrate World Peace Day hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro behind the Farmers Market at Visit Statesboro on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually. The day was first established in 1981 and first observed in September 1982.