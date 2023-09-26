By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro marks World Peace Day with Peace Pole unveiling
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, far right; Downtown Statesboro Rotary Club president Thad Riley, center right; State Sen. Billy Hickman, center left; and State Rep. Lehman Franklin lead a round of applause after unveiling the Statesboro Peace Pole on Saturday, Sept. 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro Peace Pole held a ceremony to celebrate World Peace Day hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro behind the Farmers Market at Visit Statesboro on Saturday, Sept. 23. 

The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually. The day was first established in 1981 and first observed in September 1982. 

Members of Girl Scout Troops 30209 and 30097 lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during a celebration of World Peace Day on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Retired Georgia Southern University College of Education Dean and Director of the International Service and World Peace Project Cindi Chance, left, welcomes dignitaries and guests to the Statesboro Peace Pole Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The new Peace Pole unveiled by the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro behind the Market at Visit Statesboro on Saturday, Sept 23, features a plea for peace in multiple languages, including Korean. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

