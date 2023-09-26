Statesboro marks World Peace Day with Peace Pole unveiling

The Statesboro Peace Pole held a ceremony to celebrate World Peace Day hosted by the Rotary Club of Downtown Statesboro behind the Farmers Market at Visit Statesboro on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually. The day was first established in 1981 and first observed in September 1982.

Members of Girl Scout Troops 30209 and 30097 lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance during a celebration of World Peace Day on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Retired Georgia Southern University College of Education Dean and Director of the International Service and World Peace Project Cindi Chance, left, welcomes dignitaries and guests to the Statesboro Peace Pole Ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

