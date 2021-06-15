Statesboro man charged with child molestation

A Statesboro man faces charges of child molestation after an investigation found evidence of his offense.

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said patrol officers met with the family of a juvenile regarding allegations that the child had been molested by Gerry Harmon of Statesboro. The officers then forwarded the complaint to detectives for follow up.

Nurses and counselors of the Teal House Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center completed the forensic interview process and forwarded the results to the assigned detective, Akins said.

Subsequent electronic evidence was gathered and Harmon, 30, was interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, Harmon was arrested and charged with one count of child molestation, Akins said.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he awaits further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Detective Jodie Tanner at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is 1-866-489-2225.