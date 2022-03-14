Statesboro man charged in 2021 rape incident

A Statesboro man faces rape charges for an assault that was first reported almost 11 months ago.

According to Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a local apartment complex on April 25, 2021. According to the release, the alleged offender was only distantly familiar with the victim.

At that time, forensic evidence was collected by staff at The Teal House, Statesboro’s local sexual assault center, and a detective was assigned to conduct the investigation.

After receiving forensic reports from the GBI Crime Lab and conducting multiple interviews, Akins said detectives issued an arrest warrant for Brandon Donyea Thompson, of South Main Street in Statesboro, for the crime of rape.

Thompson, 24, was arrested in the Atlanta area and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is 1-866-489-2225.

Akins said anyone with information on this case should contact Senior Det. Jodie Tanner at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.



