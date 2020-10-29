Statesboro Jaycees take on Toys for Tots, accepting applications

The Statesboro Jaycees are aiming to spread Christmas cheer in Statesboro and Bulloch County this holiday season with the help of the community. The application process is officially open for local businesses and individuals to be part of the Toys for Tots 2020 effort.

“We are very excited that we were presented with this opportunity,” said Statesboro Jaycees VP of Development, Hayden LaTulip. “Since this year has been especially challenging for many, we are hoping to collect plenty of toys so that a multitude of families in our area can enjoy an exciting Christmas morning.”

With the help of local Toys for Tots coordinator Willie Haynes, and many other organizations in the community, the Statesboro Jaycees will oversee the application process, gathering and organizing toys, and distributing them to families in time for Christmas.

“We have already received contact from several organizations in the area that are ready to step in and help us, which is great,” states Statesboro Jaycees Chapter President, Hugh Mays. “We look forward to a successful drive.”

Applications are currently available at:

Suite 2100 of the Outreach Center, 515 Denmark Street, Statesboro

(Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.)

Fostering Bulloch Hope Chest, 102 Elm Street, Statesboro

statesborojaycees.com/toys-for-tots

Applications and all necessary documents must be submitted at Suite 2100 of the Outreach Center at 515 Denmark Street, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. The application deadline is Thursday, November 19.

The deadline for toy collection is Saturday, December 5.