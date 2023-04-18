Statesboro High quiet on Monday following off-campus weekend incident

Bulloch County Schools officials reported no issues Monday at Statesboro High School in the wake of an incident at a private party Saturday night after the school’s prom where one young man was shot and another remains hospitalized with a head injury.
According to Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, Statesboro High will operate with increased safety measures for the entire week. Greene, however, emphasized that the school has received “no known specific threat,” and Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the same: “To date, we have not identified any specific threats or any specific person making threats.”
The incident occurred during an “after-prom” party Saturday that was held at the Shuga Shack Event Hall on East Vine Street in downtown Statesboro.
“During that event, a fight apparently broke out, and a young man fell or was knocked down, hit his head and was knocked unconscious,” Broadhead said. “Within a few moments, a single gunshot was heard. A young man fled and was outside before he discovered he had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at the hospital. The young man with the head wound is alert and being held for observation at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.”
A video on YouTube shows dozens of young people rushing out of a single door at the Shuga Shack in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Some could be seen falling down, but no serious injuries were reported.
Broadhead said, so far, police have received video of outside the venue from two places: the owner of Shuga Shack and a nearby business.
No arrests have been made, but Broadhead said Statesboro High and school district officials have helped identify some students who were involved in the fight.
“We are working today with the school district to get contact information for parents of several individuals to aid in follow-up,” Broadhead said. “Social media has been abuzz (with rumors), but (detectives) need to try to piece together all of that information to try to find eye-witnesses.”
Greene said Statesboro High principal Keith Wright and administrators took “immediate action.”
“They have identified the students who were directly involved, and appropriate measures have been put in place,” she said.
Greene did not specify what those measures are, and school officials are not permitted to reveal any disciplinary actions taken against students.
Broadhead said police had heard a rumor going around the high school on Friday that there was going to be a fight at the after-prom party.
“But it never got more specific than that,” he said.
Nonetheless, Broadhead said Statesboro Police officers on duty Saturday night were alerted to the potential threat.
“They met with the parents hosting the party and spoke with the owner of the venue to make them aware of the threat,” he said.
Though the investigation is just getting started, Brodhead said there is “no specific information that there is any gang involvement.”
“We will know more once we start to track down the people whose names have come up,” he said.
Greene said counselors and other mental health services are being made available to students and staff.
“The school’s counseling and social and emotional learning faculty will be available to any students who may need help to process their experiences or the news of this incident,” Greene said.