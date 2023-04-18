Statesboro High quiet on Monday following off-campus weekend incident

Bulloch County Schools officials reported no issues Monday at Statesboro High School in the wake of an incident at a private party Saturday night after the school’s prom where one young man was shot and another remains hospitalized with a head injury.

According to Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, Statesboro High will operate with increased safety measures for the entire week. Greene, however, emphasized that the school has received “no known specific threat,” and Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the same: “To date, we have not identified any specific threats or any specific person making threats.”

The incident occurred during an “after-prom” party Saturday that was held at the Shuga Shack Event Hall on East Vine Street in downtown Statesboro.

“During that event, a fight apparently broke out, and a young man fell or was knocked down, hit his head and was knocked unconscious,” Broadhead said. “Within a few moments, a single gunshot was heard. A young man fled and was outside before he discovered he had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at the hospital. The young man with the head wound is alert and being held for observation at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.”