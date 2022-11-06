Statesboro High hosts 45th East Georgia Marching Championships

By ANGYE MORRISON

amorrison@discoveringbulloch.com





Statesboro High School's Marching Blue Devils once again played host to this year's 45th East Georgia Marching Championships on Oct. 29, bringing 21 high schools, 61 buses and 4,000 spectators to the event.

Taking the top spot in this year's competition was Lakeside High School, who won overall Grand Champion, as well as Class AAAA Champion and Gold Division Champion.

Bulloch County's own Southeast Bulloch High School won Silver Division Champion, as well as Class AA Champion.

Class A winner was Vidalia Comprehensive High School, while Evans High won Class AAA, and Richmond Hill High won Class AAAAA.

Lee Collins, SHS band director, says it takes an army to make an event like this a success, and he thanked the band boosters for "putting in countless hours behind the scenes before the day even arrived, as well as many more hours throughout the event."

Members of the Statesboro High School marching band play the role of hosts as they hustle equipment on and off the field. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Collins also thanked the students, parents, alumni, family and friends who volunteered to help make this year's competition the most successful one to date.

"Everyone showcased what it meant to be Blue Devil Strong," he said.

Statesboro High School marching band members Isaiah Barnes, left, and Sean Eggleston give thumbs up, at right as they help direct buses. Over 60 buses transported members of 21 bands for the competition. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Collins also thanked the administration at SHS.

"Your leadership has helped the Statesboro band program as well as all programs here at SHS reach new heights," he said.