Statesboro armed robbery suspect captured Monday

A Statesboro man wanted in connection for an armed robbery in December was apprehended Monday when Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies happened upon him while making another arrest.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers were called to an armed robbery that had occurred at a residence on Inman Lane about noon on Dec. 28.

“The victim indicated that he had been robbed of cash by a male subject armed with a firearm,” Akins said.

A subsequent investigation led to N’Day Perkins of West Jones Ave. in Statesboro as the suspect. Detectives issued warrants for Perkins, 20, for armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Akins said. As of Sunday, Perkins was still a fugitive.

On Monday, Akins said deputies with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to arrest another fugitive on Martin Luther King Drive in Statesboro when they encountered Perkins.

“Perkins attempted to flee on foot but was arrested by the deputies,” Akins said.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.