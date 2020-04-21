Statesboro, area McDonald's restaurants to offer free meals to first responders

Beginning Wednesday, McDonald's restaurants in Statesboro, Millen and Sylvania will give away free breakfast or lunch to all first responders.

Steve DeMarco, the area supervisor of the two McDonald's restaurants in Statesboro and the ones in Millen and Sylvania, emailed that "all medical personnel, EMTs, fire department employees and police with work badges" will receive the free meals for two weeks, through May 6.

Demarco said the free meal menu is limited, and not all items are available.

The Statesboro McDonald's are located on Northside Drive and Fair Road.